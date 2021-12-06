Jane Ellen Pieper, 76, passed away peacefully at her home in Victoria, Texas on Friday, December 3, 2021. She was born January 17, 1945, in Corpus Christi, to James W. and Mary Grisham Spivey. Her grandparents were Ben and Mary Grisham of Corpus Christi and Charles and Pearl Spivey of Laredo.
Janie, as she was known to most, grew up in Corpus Christi. She, alongside the love of her life, Courtney, graduated from Roy Miller High School – Class of 1963. She went on to become the co-owner of Pieper Funeral Home of Taft and Portland, Texas. Later, she went on to work with her much loved friends, Charlie Steen and family, of Gulf Coast Gas Gathering in Corpus Christi, Texas, for 25 years. Janie was a member of St. Christopher’s By the Sea in Portland, Texas.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, A. Courtney Pieper; sons, James (Christine) Pieper and Paul (Erin) Pieper, both of Portland; daughters, Rene Pieper of Victoria and Cynthia (Enes) Sevik of Corpus Christi; 7 grandchildren, Melissa (Travis) Kirby, Karen (Keith) Herzog, Sarah (Brian) Bowles, Zachary (Lauren) Pieper, Noah Pieper, Jon Pieper, Mila Sevik; 8 great-grandchildren, Allison and Layne Kirby; Adeleine, Evelyn, Gretel and Duncan Herzog; Wyatt Bowles; and Jax Pieper, who all lovingly referred to her as Janie; sister-in-law, Joyce Spivey of Lake Jackson; nieces, Susan, Laurie, Julie Beth, and Suzanne; and nephew, Thane. She is also survived by her beloved pets Bella, Oscar and Tut.
Janie was loved by all who knew her. Her beautiful smile would light up the room and her laugh was contagious. Her favorite adventure in life was loving Courtney and she couldn’t wait to see where that love would take them or what he would do to make her laugh next.
One of her most beloved treasures was the same Valentine’s Day card that she and Courtney signed and exchanged for many years to each other. It became a contest to see who would find and sign it first. They always talked about the amount of money they had saved using the same card. Courtney signed that card a final time for Valentine’s Day 2022 and it will be laid to rest with her.
She was a best friend to her four children. She found immense joy in spending time with them, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who love her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Beth Emerson; and brother, Ben Spivey.
Honorary pallbearers are: Thane Emerson, Zachary Pieper, Noah Pieper, Jon Pieper, Travis Kirby, Keith Herzog, Brian Bowles, Enes Sevik, Arthur Gagliano, Zan Gagliano and Gunnar Gagliano.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Rosehill Cemetery, Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 10:00 am.
In lieu of usual remembrances please consider making a toy donation for a child at Christmas or a financial contribution to your local pet rescue in honor of Janie.
Arrangements by Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, Texas, 361-573-4546.