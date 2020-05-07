A LIFE WELL LOVED
Janet Ann Marie Beinhauer Young passed away April 27, 2020, with her two children by her side.
She was born on October 9, 1927, to the late Ed and Helen Beinhauer in Nordheim, Texas. She graduated from Nordheim High School in 1945.
She married Jack Vernon Young on Easter Sunday of 1947 (April 6,1947). Janet is survived by her two children, Cheryl Young Archer and Bobby Jack (BJ) Young and his wife, Karen Young, all of Houston. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Christine Buchhorn Livoti and husband, Matt Livoti of Charlotte, N.C., Melissa Carter O’Shields and husband,Dennis O’Shields of Katy, Texas and William Luke Young of Houston; in addition, five great-grandchildren, Taylor Lauren Mize of Katy, Kathryn Anna Livoti of Charlotte, N.C., Jack Aaron Livoti of Charlotte, N.C., Madisen Carter O’Shields of Katy, and Kaitlyn Grace O’Shields of Katy.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Young, of 52 years in December, 1999.
Her family will remember her as an amazingly caring mother, who loved to dance, swim, travel and spend time with her family. She loved her classmates and enjoyed reunions. She was the best cook and ‘aimed to please’, sometimes making several meals in one. Mom loved country music and had the most beautiful smile and deep blue eyes. She went on cruises and traveled with her children in her later years.
In a note personally hand-written many years ago by Janet, found recently in her great-grandmother’s German Bible, Janet wrote, “My life is divinely ordered…I do not fear old age, weakness, nor death…All issues of my life are for God and He is a well of living water within me. My life is hid with Christ in God.” This and other professions of Christian faith by Janet now comfort family members, encourage us to celebrate the wonderful life that she led while with us and even more, rejoice in the life that she now has with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her loved ones in Heaven.
