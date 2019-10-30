Janet Wilison, 80, of Jourdanton, formerly of Sinton, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
Mrs. Wilison was born Feb. 6, 1939, in Sinton to Pearlie Mae (Alexander) and Houston Doyle Perkins. She was the chief jailor since 1999 for San Patricio County and retired after 29 years with the sheriff’s office.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Janie Lou Barbree; and a brother, Doyle Perkins.
Survivors include her husband, James Wilison of Jourdanton; two sons, Paul (Kathy) Cullison of Portland and David Carl (Kristi) Cullison of Portland; grandchildren, Paul Cullison, Ashley Bachman, Bradley Cullison, Daniel Cullison and Jared Cullison; mother-in-law, Peggy Wilison of Runge; sisters-in-law, Debbie Elizondo and Linda Martin, both of Runge.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Sinton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in to The American Cancer Society, The Diabetes Association or Alzheimer’s Awareness.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
