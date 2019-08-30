Janie Fonseca Ochoa, 62, of Mathis, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Mrs. Ochoa was born May 26, 1957, in Mathis to Daniel and Nieves Perez Fonseca.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Esmeralda Fonseca and nephew, Michael Torres II.
Survivors include her husband, Roberto Romero; daughters, Kristy (Michael) Ozuna of Midland and Jessica (Gabino) Mendoza of Ingleside; sisters, Anna (Frank) Ortiz of Matador, Irene (Lupe) Gonzales, Belen Rubio, Delia Gonzales and Frances Fonseca, all of Mathis; brothers, Abel (Maria) Fonseca of Floydada and Daniel (Irene) Fonseca of Mathis; grandchildren, Nadien Ozuna, Michael Ozuna Jr., Aizik Ozuna and Olivia Mendoza; one great-granddaughter; step-children, Faith, Romero Davila, Michael Romero and Robert Romero; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Sacred Heart Church to be followed by interment at Descanso Eterno II.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.