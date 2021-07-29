Janie Gail (McAlister-Kahl) Hale, 72, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on July 22, 2021, in Baytown, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be at 12:30pm, Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Oakridge Baptist Church in Portland, Texas. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Visitation will begin at 11:00am, prior to the funeral service, at Oakridge Baptist Church in Portland, Texas.
Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on July 22, 1949, she was the daughter of Carroll Duane McAlister and Patsy (Rought) West. She was the loving wife to Warner Hale of Baytown, Texas. She adored her family and enjoyed spending time with them as often as possible. Gail loved animals, traveling, and being a grandmother to her eight grandchildren. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt and will be missed by all those who came to know and love her.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Basil Lyndhurst and Catherine Jane Isaacs, and C.N. and Gail McAlister, her step-father Paul Rought, and brother Charles Lyn Levitz.
She is survived by her father, Duane McAlister of Robstown, Texas; mother, Patsy West of Plano, Texas; brother Kenneth McAlister and wife Hedy of Plano, Texas; step-brother Randy Rought and wife Bonnie of Elizabeth, Colorado; husband, Warner Hale of Baytown; children, Carrie Purdy and husband Kenneth of Heber City, Utah, Jennifer Robinson and husband Vincent of Missouri City, Texas, and Christopher Kahl and wife Cari of Portland, Texas; grandchildren, Tyler (Callie), Zachary, Brydger, Kendyl, Julia, Christian, Camryn, and Corinne, along with nieces and great-nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tyler Purdy, Zachary Purdy, Brydger Purdy, Christian Kahl, Ken Purdy, and Vincent Robinson. Honorary pallbearer is Brian Williams.
Gail’s family would like to extend a warm thank you to Pastor Mark Miller of Oakridge Baptist Church in Portland, Texas, Winsteads’ Funeral Home in Portland, Texas, and Memory Gardens in Corpus Christi, Texas.