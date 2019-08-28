Janie Mata, 69, of Sinton, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.
Mrs. Mata was born May 23, 1950, in Sinton to Pedro R. and Maria (Rodriguez) Mata. She was a lifelong resident of Sinton, formerly employed as a substitute teacher for Sinton ISD and was a home health provider.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, a niece and nephew.
Survivors include her son, Augie (Amy) Aguirre of Portland; daughters, Brenda (Andrew) Reyna of Cleburne and Crystal (Arturo) Aguero of Sinton; grandchildren, Brianna Boza, Austin Aguirre, Rhyen Perez, Reanna Aguirre, Eriyana Najera and Amiyah Najera; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Frank (Lupe) Mata and Rene (Sylvia) Mata, both of Sinton and Henry (Fanny) Mata of Aransas Pass; sister, Anita (Cruz) Aguilar of Sinton.
Visitation will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel with a rosary to be recited there at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Sinton with Father Isaias Estepa as celebrant. Burial will follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.