Jason Lee Fuentes, of Sinton, passed away April 9, 2020. He was 16.
Jason was a resident of Sinton, Texas. He was born September 23, 2003, to Amanda Ann Aguero Alaniz and Alfredo Silvas Fuentes. He was a beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his parents, Amanda Alaniz and Alfredo Fuentes both of Sinton, Texas; brothers, Alfredo Fuentes, Jr. of Houston, Texas, and Matthew Lee Fuentes of Sinton, Texas; sister, Lillianna Fuentes of Sinton, Texas; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be private.
Guestbook available on line at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
(1) entry
Rest in peace Jason.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.