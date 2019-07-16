Jennie Lee Pollard Salone, 92, of Sinton, died Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Mrs. Salone was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elz Ray Salone.
Survivors include a son, Carl Salone of Sinton; a daughter, Carolyn Green of Corpus Christi; 12 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, with Rev. Alton Coleman officiating. Interment will follow at Heavens Acre Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
