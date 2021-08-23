Portland, Texas
Jennifer Nicole Phillips, 36 passed away August 14, 2021. She was born August 10, 1985, in Aransas Pass, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her son, Eli Joel Garza; grandparents, Hughes Hunter Phillips and Milburn Louis McElroy.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, Luke Anthony Hill; father, Jimmy Ray Phillips, Sr. (Amie Owens); mother, Lisa Ann McIver; grandmothers, Betty Leona Phillips, Mary Ann McElroy; brothers, Jimmy Ray Phillips, Jr., Leslie Eugene Phillips; sisters, Kelley Rene Phillips, Traci Lynn Martinez (Gonzolo “Oso”), Julia Dawson; Uncles and Aunts, Terri Lynn Snellgrove (Chuck), Mark Phillips, Milburn Louis McElroy, Jr., (Joniann), Tina Thigpen, Jane Beadle (Jeff); a host of extended family members and many friends and people who loved her. Jennifer will always be remembered for her gentleness, grace, kindness toward others and the love she had for her country. She always seemed to look out after others and would put others before herself.
Visitation will be held from 12:00p.m.-9:00p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home. Funeral service conducted by Pastor Lewis Cowan and Sammy Murphy will begin at 10:00a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at The Palms Memorial Gardens in Portland.
