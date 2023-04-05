Jenny “Lynn” Israel, a devoted wife, mother, and friend, was greeted with the long-awaited welcome of “Well done, good and faithful servant” on March 31, 2023 at the age of 57, surrounded by her family. Lynn was a woman of unwavering faith, whose love, kindness and gentle spirit touched the lives of everyone she met.
Lynn was born on March 28, 1966 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. She would spend her early years in Corpus Christi, Texas, until settling in to call Sinton, Texas her home where she would quickly become an integral and active part of the community.
Lynn married her husband, Marty, in 1991 and they were constant companions for 32 years. They cherished their time together and sought to glorify the Lord in every aspect of life, as partners in business, loving parents to their children and friends to their community. Lynn was faithful and consistent no matter the circumstances, always willing to come along for the ride and offer a kind word and a warm smile.
She committed her life to being a mother to her son, Oscar, and daughter, McKenzie. As their biggest supporter, she loved her children unconditionally and they formed an unbreakable bond that will last forever. She was a mother to many and had a way of making everyone feel loved and known.
She was a faithful follower of Jesus and lived to glorify Him. She dedicated her life to serving others and was a tangible example of Christ’s love. Because of her faithfulness, many came to know and follow Jesus.
Lynn is survived by her loving husband, Marty Israel, her son, Oscar Israel, her daughter, McKenzie Jackson, and son-in-law, Ryan Jackson. Her family was her greatest joy.
Although she leaves a void that can never be filled, Lynn’s legacy of love and kindness will live on. We take comfort in knowing that she is now with her Heavenly Father, and we look forward to the day when we will be reunited with her in heaven.
“Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to Him, and He will make your paths straight.” Proverbs 3:5-6
A Celebration of Life will be held at her home in Papalote, Texas on April 15th at 1:00 p.m. for friends and family. In the weeks to come, the family will be planting a shade tree in her honor. The family asks that you consider making a donation to the “Memorial shade tree” fund, which has been set up in Lynn’s memory. You can contribute at: https://everloved.com/life-of/jenny- israel/
If you would like to send flowers in Lynn’s honor, the family requests spring-inspired flowers and notes be sent to The Israel Family at: 1628 County Road 631, Sinton, Texas 78387.