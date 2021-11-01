Jerry Donald Haug of Sinton, Texas passed away on October 27, 2021, in Corpus Christi. He was 69 years old.
Born on December 16, 1951 in Dilley, Texas, he grew up on a farm in Banquete and developed a love for agriculture, farming and livestock. He graduated from Banquete High School and attended Texas A&I University in Kingsville where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. While attending A&I, he fell in love with Sandra Kay McAnear. After a short courtship, Jerry and Sandra were married on May 20, 1973, in Kingsville. They celebrated 48 years of marriage.
Jerry was a vocational agriculture science teacher for 36 years. He taught a variety of classes including animal science, welding, plant and soil science, farm mechanics,and leadership in agriculture. He was also an FFA advisor during his teaching career at Odem, Tuloso-Midway and Taft. He retired in 2012 after teaching in Taft for 29 years. Jerry enjoyed raising and breeding pigs, studying their genetics, developing feeding strategies and mentoring students who raised animals for livestock shows. He would often travel the country buying pigs for youth to show. He enjoyed many hours spent in barns working with animals, advising students and visiting with their families. After his retirement from teaching, he worked for KMAX Livestock where he continued to enjoy barn time. The Keaton and Lyndi West family were dear to his heart.
Jerry and Sandra lived in Odem for several years before moving their family to Sinton in 1985, where they raised their four children. He enjoyed cheering his children on at sporting events, taking them to 4-H meetings, supporting them in FFA and traveling the state so they could compete in various livestock shows. He also loved cooking for his family and especially loved to barbeque.
His biggest honor and greatest reward was being PopPop to his grandchildren. He loved holding his grandbabies when they were little and cheering them on at dance recitals, sporting events, and livestock shows as they grew up.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Sandra, and their four children: daughters Kori Haug of Dallas, Kaci (Nick) Pollack of Orange Grove, and Kari (Brian) Hartung of Portland; and son, Zackery (Leslie) Haug of Refugio; along with eleven grandchildren, Hailey, Nick, Caleb and Kyle Pollack; Jase, Brayden, Kynlie and Kaylee Hartung; Troy, Riley and Trent Haug.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home, 606 S. San Patricio, Sinton, Texas 78387.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to San Patricio/Aransas County A&H Scholarship fund.
