Jesus David Soto and passed away on October 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paula and Jose Soto; brothers, Richard Soto, Jose Soto Jr. and Pedro Rodriguez.
Jesse was raised in Edroy, Texas and was a graduate of Odem High School in 1976. He married the love of his life Mamie Ann Soto in 1978. They birth three children, Orlando Soto of Odem, David (Alma) Soto of Houston and Jessica (Marisol) Soto of Odem. Jesse had six grandchildren, Andrew Michael Soto, Ashton David Soto, Trenton Zane Garces, Vada Rose Soto, Mia Grace Soto and Davidson Orion Soto. Jesse loved his family, cooking and humor everybody loved. He was a big fan of the Houston Astros and the Dallas Cowboys. Jesse used his cooking and food to bring family and friends together. He had many friends and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. He is also survived by many brothers and sisters, Esperanza Benavidez, Lupe Rodriguez, Ascencion Cordova (Concha), Nancy Samudio, Edelmira Rodriguez, Marcelo Soto, Elvia Velandia, Erminia Zamora and Alvina Arriaga.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a holy Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Odem with Father Richard Gutierrez as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Edroy Cemetery in Edroy.
Arrangements and care are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
Jesse was a great person. I knew Jesse growing up in Edroy and going to school in Odem. We both graduated from the class of 1976. What I always remember about Jesse was his beautiful smile and was a very quiet person. Rip my friend. Heaven gain an Angel.
