Jesus Rodriguez Esparza

Jesus “Tite”, “Jesse” Rodriguez Esparza, age 82, of Sinton, passed away peacefully after an extended illness, surrounded by family at 3:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020.
He is survived by his loving family; his wife of 57 years, Maria Olga (Rodriguez) Esparza; his three daughters, Elizabeth Esparza Fuentes (Robert), Sandra Esparza and Jessica Esparza Gonzalez (Mario Hernandez); son, Alfonso Paredes (Crystal); seven grandchildren, Sara Gill (Ben), Desiree Gonzalez, Rachal Diaz (Ben), Victoria Gonzalez, Teresa Fuentes, Angela Fuentes and Rori Gonzalez; three great-grandchildren, Evan Gill, Eliana Gill and Elijah Diaz; six sisters, Ernestina Serna, Aurelia Buendia, Celia Rodriguez, Rosalinda Espinoza (Tony), Virginia Gonzales (Ruben) and Herlinda Esparza; four brothers, Juan (Diana), David, Raymond (Estela) and Ricardo (Gracie); and numerous extended relatives and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reymundo and Rosa (Rodriguez) Esparza and six brothers, Reymundo II, Pedro, Patricio, Gilberto, Raul and Victor Esparza.
Mr. Esparza, like his siblings, was born and raised in Sinton. As a youth, Mr. Esparza left school to help his parents by working in the cotton fields and then learned to drive a semi truck when he was 16 years old. In 1963, he began driving trucks for an ice plant in Raymondville where he met his future wife, Olga. After working for several years at Gulf King Shrimp company in Aransas Pass, he moved his family to North Texas to work for Capital Wire & Cable in Plano, where he worked as an interstate truck driver and drove an 18 wheeler for many years. The family moved from Plano to Garland in 1975. While living in Garland, he worked as a long-distance truck driver with Encore, a company based in McKinney until his retirement in 2018.
Mr. Esparza had a passion for taking care of his family, working on cars and helping others in their time of need. His CB handle when he was a trucker was “Macaroni”, a nickname his fellow truckers gave him because that was his way of saying “Wow”. He loved baseball, going to Texas Rangers games with his family, watching football on television and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was quick to befriend people and enjoyed putting a smile on their face or making them laugh.
“Our world has lost a great person with a huge heart. His family and friends will miss him very much. We are comforted in knowing that God has guided him home to Heaven, that he is in our Lord’s glorious presence, and that one day, we will see him again.”
Visitation was held on Monday, September 21, from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home in Sinton.
A funeral mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Sinton on Tuesday, September 22 at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment at Eternal Rest Cemetery in Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.