Edroy – Jesusa Olmeda Martinez went home to our Lord on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her home in Edroy, Texas. She was 89 years old.
She was born in Kennedy, Texas on October 15, 1931, to Eluterio Olmeda and Cristina Flores Olmeda. To many she was known as Jessie. She was a lifetime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Edroy. She enjoyed daily mass and coffee with her lady friends after the mass. She had great faith in our Lord and in Our Lady. She was a power house of prayer for her children and friends. She had the hobby of making rosaries and shipping them to several Catholic relief/charity organizations. She loved birds, plants, and puzzles. She worked many years in the restaurant industry, but lastly, she worked in the Bakery part of H-E-B.
Jessie is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years: Rodolfo Y. Martinez, Sr.; granddaughter: Rita Dominguez; her mother: Cristina Olmeda; sisters: Guadalupe (Juan) Morin, Sr.; Carolina (Carlos) Marroquin, Sr.; brother: Elias Olmeda
She is survived by her sons: Rudy Martinez Jr. of Edroy, Oscar (Liza) Martinez of Schertz; daughters: Rose (Oscar) Martinez of Lamarque, Belia (Danny) Dominguez of Odem, Berta (Eloy) Garcia of Sinton and Celia (Erasmo) Rodriguez of League City; brothers: Agustine Olmeda of Edroy; sister-in-law: Antonia Olmeda of Robstown, Aurora Martinez of Pearsall, Segunda Martinez of Mission; brother-in-law: Adolfo (Antonia) Martinez of Edroy; Jose Martinez of Pearsall. Along with 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin Friday, May 7, 2021, at 4:00 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home in Sinton, with a rosary following the same evening at 7:00 PM. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Edroy with burial following in Edroy Cemetery.
Guestbook available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.