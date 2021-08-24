Jim Parker was known by many names … Mr. Parker, Mr. P, Jim, Jimmy, Jimbo, Best Friend, Husband, Daddy, Pops, Grandpa, Papa … and I’m sure some had a few other names we won’t repeat here.
Mr. Parker was a simple, hard-working man. He worked in the oil field for over 60 years, where he made life-long friends. Although he only had a high school diploma, he knew more about the oil field than most college graduates, and he was often frustrated by their “book knowledge.” He lived and breathed the workings of an oil well. He knew exactly what would happen in any given scenario, which is why he was so valuable as a consultant later in life.
He took many people under his wing and mentored them during his career. He also gave back to this community in other ways, including serving as one of the founding members of the Laredo Border Chapter of the API. Although he tried to retire several times, the oil field kept calling him back. He could never really give it up, finally leaving his career at the age of 78.
Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he instilled the love of the outdoors in his children and grandchildren. I don’t think there was much that Bass Pro had that he did not own. If you knew much about him, you knew he was a perfectionist. He was not satisfied to just go fishing … we needed to be catching. He had all of the resources to ensure we caught fish, or in the case of hunting, we shot a deer. Of course, there were times that luck was not on our side. Those were not good days!
As a husband, Jim was Pennie’s rock. For 30 years, he was her world … her best friend … her everything. He was the silent supporter in all of her endeavors. They made a home together that was full of love, faith, and laughter. They took in every stray … human and animal. Jim made Pennie’s life complete. The strength and beauty of their love will live on forever in her heart.
As a Daddy, he spoke very few words … he didn’t have to. All he had to do was look at you with those big blue eyes, and you could read his mind! He was firm but loving. He also taught each of us how to dance. A two-step, waltz, whip … he was one of the smoothest dancers that ever graced the dance floor. He empowered his daughters to be independent. When it was time to spread our wings, he gave us the reassurance and comfort that he was always there for us. We always felt supported. He provided for his four girls beyond measure: Sherri, Terri, Misty, and Lesley.
Jim’s grandkids knew him as Grandpa and Papa. He taught them how to fish and shared his love of the sport. He also taught them how to clean a deer, as he could do it blindfolded. As they grew up, he made sure they were self-sufficient … baiting their own hooks, cleaning their own deer, and handling their own tackle/weapons. For the younger ones, he would read books and play ball with them. They are more grounded by having him in their lives: Chelsea, Travis, Casey, Shelbi, Dylan, Parker, Payton, Mallory, and Mason.
Jim was blessed with seven great grandchildren: Hudson, Emmalyn, Bennett, Henleigh, Titus, Alivia, and soon-to-come Dakoda.
Jim was born to Marvin West Parker and Mattie Elizabeth Baker Parker Holmes on July 16, 1941. He was the baby of a family of 12 children. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Leola, Doyle, Earlene, Jerene, Bud, Verla Ruth, Melva Jo, Charley, Arlie, and Roe. He is also preceded in death by his brother-in-heart, Matt Mathis.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pennie; his children, Sherri (Gary) Magnus, Terri Gardner, Misty (Bodie) Whitley, Lesley (Wes) Mayfield; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; his sister, June (Rex) Diehl; his sister-in-heart, Pam Mathis; his son-in-law for life, Jeffery D. Gardner; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Sherri and Terri’s mother, Jane Elkins. Additionally, he is survived by many loving friends who were like family.
Jim went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 20, 2021.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel in Sinton. The family will receive guests from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 10:00 AM at the Brush Country Cowboy Church, 1417 I-37 in George West, Texas with Pastor Pat Traxler officiating. Visitation will resume at the church on Wednesday beginning at 9:00 AM. Burial will follow in George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bob Cary, Arthur Potter, David Carr, Chuck Johnson, Speedy Collett, David Uribe, Richard Espinosa and Bobby Carr.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses of Devoted Hospice, as well as Jim’s personal physicians, for the loving care they provided.
Guestbook available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.