Jimmie Lee Honeycutt, 87, of Robstown, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Mrs. Honeycutt was born Nov. 3, 1931, in Corpus Christi to Jimmie Lowe and Erma (Johnson) Savoy. She was baptized a Jehovah’s Witness in 1965. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Melvin Honeycutt; and her parents, Jimmie and Erma Savoy.
Survivors include two sons, John (Diane) Honeycutt and Kevin (Rhonda) Honeycutt; a daughter, Carlyn (Bob) Kincaid; seven grandchildren, Amy O’Neill, John Honeycutt, Dana Ensign, Jared Kincaid, Katelyn Kincaid, Kendall Kincaid and JD Honeycutt; 18 great-grandchildren; brothers, Edward Savoy and Joe Lewis Savoy; and a sister, Jean Stevens.
A memorial service was conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
