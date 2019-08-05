JoAnn Gutierrez, 58, of Taft, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
Mrs. Gutierrez was born May 30, 1961, in Sinton. She was a homemaker and a lifelong resident of Taft.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert “Prope” Torres.
Survivors include her parents, Ruben and Margarita Gonzales of Taft; daughters, Monica (Rene) Gonzales and Jessica Bulawan, both of Taft; sons, David Gutierrez of Corpus Christi, Donald Gutierrez and Mark (Monica) Gutierrez, both of Taft; brothers, Randy (Priscilla) Gonzales and Ruben (Linda) Gonzales III, both of Taft, and Roy (Raquel) Gonzales of Corpus Christi; sisters, Roxanne and Ronica Gonzales, both of Taft; and 15 grandchildren.
Visitation was held at 3 p.m. today (Monday, Aug. 5), at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary will be recited there tonight at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Immaculate Conception Church in Taft. Burial will be private.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
