Joann Watson Pittman, 92, passed away September 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side.
Joann was a retired schoolteacher from Portland, Texas. She used to kid by saying, “I have been retired longer than I taught and I am still receiving my Teacher Retirement check”. She loved being a teacher. She also had a wonderful life with world travel included. She loved Ruidoso, New Mexico where she and Floy spent several summers.
She moved to Wimberley in 1982 and lived there until her death. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Floy and a sister, Alice Sue Koniakowsky.
She leaves behind a daughter, Janet Wood and her husband, Duke of Cypress, Texas; a granddaughter, Ashley Metts of Cypress, Texas; two nephews, Wade Koniakowsky and wife Lynn and their two daughters Jamie and Katie from California and Joe Koniakowsky and wife Mini and their daughter Marii from Corpus Christi, Texas.
A small memorial service is planned for October 17, 2020, at the Pittman house in Wimberley, Texas.
