JoAnn Wilt Gaskamp, age 88, passed away on December 24, 2020, at Brookdale Northshore, in Portland, Texas. She was born on June 1, 1932, in Thomson, Illinois. She married Bruno F. Gaskamp on June 2, 1951, in Dubuque, Iowa.
She is survived by her children, Emilie (George) Rickstrew, Greg (Carol) Gaskamp, and Jon (Janet) Gaskamp; grandchildren, Nathan (Lisa) Gaskamp, Peter (Jessica) Gaskamp, Sarah (Bill) Hamilton, and Jill Gaskamp; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Janis Wilt; and many nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces, great and great-great-nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Edie Gaskamp and her husband Bruno F. Gaskamp. She was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church in Taft, Texas.
Services will be held at a later date. JoAnn supported many charities during her life. Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
JoAnn became an important part of our family. She shared laughter, life experience, faith and love. We are very grateful for her and we will miss her. We extend our sympathy to her family. Herb Palmer
