Joe C. Avalos, age 85, passed away September 10, 2019.
He was born on September 18, 1933 to Onesimo and Lina Avalos in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was raised in Mathis, Texas. He graduated from Mathis High School in 1951. He served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1972 and was a Master Sargeant. After retirement, he worked at the Beeville Naval Base and also sold cars. He will always be remembered for his laughter, nature and devotion to his family. Joe loved to fish and hunt, but most of all he enjoyed just spending time around the camp site.
Joe Avalos is preceded in death by his parents, Onesimo & Lina Avalos and three brothers.
Joe is survived by one brother; four sisters; the mother of his children, Aurora; his children, Blanca, David, Robert, JoAnn and Katherine; grandchildren, Lisa Marie, Noe, Garret, Hailey, Robert, Kayla, Drew, Elaina, Oralia, Lina, Thomas, Sara and Aiden; great-grandchildren, Landon, Marty, Anson, Kodi, Aiden and Aurora Rose.
A Celebration of Life was held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the VFW Hall: 4441 Ayers St., Corpus Christi, Texas.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to David and Robert’s fishing fund.
