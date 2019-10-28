Joe “Chepo” Lopez Doria, 72, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
Mr. Doria was born July 15, 1947, in Odem. He enjoyed fishing and gardening and had been employed by the Union Pacific Railroad for 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leobrado Doria; and a brother, John Doria.
Survivors include his wife, Dora Landin Doria of Odem; sons, Manuel (Deborah) Doria and Jose (Marta) Doria, both of Odem; daughter, Jo Ann (Norverto Jr.) Garza of Sinton; his mother, Anita Lopez Doria of Odem; brothers, Jesus (Trine) Doria, Francisco (Linda) Doria Sr., Antonio (Yolanda) Doria, Guadalupe (Aurora) Doria, Oracio (Sylvia) Doria and Martin (Azeneth) Doria, all of Odem, Leobrado (Lupe) Doria of Sinton and Pablo (Patsy) Doria of Alice; sisters, Maria Quintero of Corpus Christi, Luz Doria, Ofelia (Rosendo) Gomez and Norma Doria, all of Odem, and Maria Elena (Danny) Esquivel of Sinton; and five grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Sacred Heart Church with Father Yul Ibay as celebrant. Interment to follow at San Pedro Cemetery in Odem.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
