John “Johnny D.” DeLeon Rivas passed away August 8, 2020. He was 73.
Johnny was born on June 24, 1947, in Delta, Ohio to Domingo and Leonor (DeLeon) Rivas. He lived in Sinton most of his life. Johnny was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. He was co-owner/operator of Roland & Johnny’s Barber Shop where he was well-known and liked by the customers who were his friends. Johnny enjoyed playing poker, billiards and the Texas Lottery. He had a heart of gold and was always kind to people. Johnny greeted everyone he encountered with “Hey, pretty girl” or “Hey, my man”. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and son who will be missed by all who knew him.
Johnny was preceded in death by his mother, Leonor Rivas; brothers, Manuel Rivas and Raul Rivas; and sister, Olga Rivas.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Isidra S. “Tillie” Rivas; son, Roland Rivas (Shannon) of Sinton; daughter, Belinda Ramirez (Jerry) of Taft; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; father, Domingo Rivas Sr. of Sinton; brothers, Domingo Rivas Jr. (Marty); and Jose Rivas (Julia); sisters, Mary Lou Lopez and Irma Olivarez (Juan), both of Houston, Virginia Zapata (Jesse) and Sylvia Rivas, both of Sinton; and many extended family members.
Visitation was held on Sunday, August 16, 2020, 5 p.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home chapel in Sinton. The recitation of the Holy Rosary was held there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated Monday, August 17, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Sinton. Interment followed at 1 p.m. in the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.
A guestbook is available on line at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care were entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
