John R. Nelson Jr. passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was born on December 8, 1933, to John R. and Charlotte Nelson Sr.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sara Wright Nelson; his son, Clay Randall Nelson; and a brother, Austin Nelson.
He is survived by his daughter Lisa (Tim) O’Brien; his grandchildren, Colby (Megan) Reid and Courtney O’Brien; his great-grandchildren, Sean, Lane and James; his bother, Cassie (Lynn) Nelson; sister, Elaine Thorne; sisters-in-law, Nancy Nelson and Virgina Kastner; brother-in-law, Ronnie Wright; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John R. was a U.S. Navy Veteran (Korean Conflict). He was a kind and caring man, a longtime business man, animal lover and never met a stranger.
Visitation was held at 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Dobie Funeral Home. Graveside Services were conducted on January 11 at 10 a.m. at Cenizo Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to South Texas Childrens Home or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.