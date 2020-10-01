John Sterling Nelson passed into heaven on September 26, 2020 very peacefully at home with his loving wife, Patsy Ann Olsen Dickerson Nelson holding his hand. John is survived by his children, Bill Nelson of Dallas, Texas; Lori Robertson and her husband, Steve of Kula, Maui; and Lauren Lawson and her husband, Steve of Chattanooga, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Chelsea Moore and her husband, Ben of Chattanooga; Nathan Robertson of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Oakley Robertson of Vieques, Puerto Rico; and his great-grandchildren, Matilda and Magnolia Moore of Chattanooga, as well as Patsy’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom continue to love and adore him. His sisters, Edna Lois Nelson and Betty Ruth Elliott predeceased him.
John had a wonderful life; living Jesus’ example better than almost any other man; and, for that reason and good genes, lived to be 90 years, eight months, and 25 days old. He was born and raised in Mathis, Texas by Electa and John William Nelson. John was the salutatorian of his high school class and honored as the most likely to succeed. John went to the University of Corpus Christi on a football scholarship, where he was a tight end, probably because he was tall and thin. He then entered the U. S. Army and served in the occupation forces in West Germany at the huge Army base in Zweibrucken, where he took full advantage of the free flights every time he had leave and got to see and experience a great deal of Europe at the Army’s expense. John never smoked and sold his cigarette rations for lots of spending money and bragged that he never got shot at, that the German and British girls loved him, and that the Germans bought him beer. When he came home, he went to work for his dad at the First State Bank of Mathis and soon married beautiful Margaret Hayes. They moved their family to Corpus Christi, Texas in 1968, and John went to work for the Texas Department of Health and Human Services as an auditor and an administrative judge. After they both retired, he and Margaret moved to Duncanville, Texas.
After almost 56 years of marriage, Margaret died in 2012; and John started going to exercise classes and dances held at the senior centers in Duncanville, Grand Prairie, and other suburbs, where he collected a harem of women wanting to sit and dance with him. One of them was Patsy, who became the love of his life, but only after refusing to date him alone for months, when they married on June 22, 2013. John and Patsy had many, many great friends together and, as a result, a tremendously active social life with lots of dancing and parties, as well as much travel and many cruises together, with Patsy’s encouragement. Music was always a huge part of John’s life. He sang in many Barbershop quartets and choruses as a baritone most of his adult life and then in senior choirs with Patsy and their mutual friends. For decades, John traveled with Margaret across the U.S. and to Canada to Barbershop contests and then continued that with Patsy at his side .
John’s short-term memory eventually started to decline, but he remained one of the most positive and fun people imaginable with Patsy’s care and assistance. Fortunately, he was able to enjoy a wonderful 90th birthday dance with Patsy and many of their friends and lots of their family members. As a result, John’s physical decline seemed very sudden in mid-2020; but, thanks to God, he did not suffer long.
Visitation will be held at Jaynes Memorial Chapel, 811 S. Cockrell Hill Rd., Duncanville, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on October 1, 2020. The funeral service will be conducted there at 10:00 a.m. on October 2, 2020. His burial service will be conducted at the Cenizo Hill Cemetery in Mathis at 1:00 p.m. on October 3, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, Patsy and John’ s family request that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., l7th Floor, Chicago, IL 60610; the Alzeimer’s Foundation of America at 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001; or the charity of your choice.
