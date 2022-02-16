Johnnie Sue Gore Littleton was born 12-23-36 in Sinton, Texas to Johnnie Marguerite Burford Gore and Albert Llewellyn Gore.
She graduated Sinton High School in 1955 and attended Southwest Texas State in San Marcos.
She married Doyle Littleton in 1958.
She was the first female deputy in the San Patricio County District Clerks Office, working there from 1957 to 1959. She later worked for various title companies in Sinton. She began working for the San Patricio Publishing Co. in 1973 where she stayed, off and on, for more than 39 years as community editor. She wrote a weekly column “Jottings by Johnnie” for the San Patricio County News and also reported on city government and wrote feature articles about fellow Sintonites.
She was secretary of the Parks Advisory Board, and served two different terms as a member and secretary of the Sinton Public Library Advisory Board. In 2005 she was elected vice-president of the founding Sinton Texas Historical Museum board of directors and then president in 2008.
In 2008 the Sinton Chamber of Commerce named her Citizen of the Year.
She spent most of her childhood in the home of her maternal grandparents, Bert and Sallie Burford, and was baptized during that time at the Sinton Church of Christ.
She joined the First United Methodist Church in 2007. She served on a committee planning the centennial celebration of that church, which was held in April of 2008, and was also on the finance committee.
She was preceded in death by her mother in 1993, her husband in 1995 and her brother, Albert Llewellyn Gore Jr. in 2002.
She is survived by her children and grandchildren; son, Richard Littleton of Bryan, son, Clay Littleton of Pembroke Pines, FL and Carrie Littleton Deese; grandchildren, Steven Littleton of Orlando, FL, Boone Littleton of Bryan, Dr. Kevin Littleton of Sacramento CA, Tate Littleton of Austin, Hannah Curry of Kingsville, Chloe Littleton of Pembroke Pines, FL and James Curry of Sinton.
She enjoyed the wildlife in her back yard and her cat Crazy Eddie. She was a voracious reader and liked to solve crosswords. But, she enjoyed few things better than a really good yard sale.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to The Myelin Repair Foundation 20111 Edinburgh Drive, Saratoga, CA 95070 - which is seeking a cure for Multiple Sclerosis, among other conditions.
