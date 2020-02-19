Jon D. Jones, 77, of Sandia, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
Mr. Jones was born Oct. 9, 1942, in Corpus Christi to Johnny and Thalia Jones. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served in Vietnam.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Cheryl Daniels; and brothers, Jay R. Jones and Carol Dean Jones.
Survivors include his wife, Norma Jones; a son, Richard (Jeanne) Collup; sister, Sandra (Mark) K. Crider; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at West Shore Baptist Church in Sandia.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
