Jose Clemente Hernandez, of Sinton, passed away April 25, 2020. He was 75.
Jose was born on November 23, 1944 in Sinton, Texas to Anastasia Mesa and helped raised by Jose Charles. He was a resident of Sinton, Texas his whole life. Jose was a former mechanic at Richard’s Garage in Sinton, Texas for over 20 years. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Leonarda Vega Hernandez; daughter, Maria Munoz; mother, Anastasia Mesa; and uncle, Jose Charles.
Survivors include his sons, Mark Clarence Wilson (Eretha) of Bryan, Texas and Angel Janis (Laura) of Beeville, Texas; daughters, Louisa Cormier (Joseph) of Port Arthur, Texas, Merci Cavazos (Sergio Pulido) of Bay Town, Texas and Guadalupe O’Brian (Thomas); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Jesse Hernandez (Leticia) of Arizona; and sisters, Norma Pacheco of Port Arthur, Texas and Petra Mendez of Floyada, Texas.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Guestbook available on line at www.resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care were entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.