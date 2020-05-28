Jose E. Garcia, of Sinton, passed away peacefully May 27, 2020. He was 60.
Jose was born on March 31, 1960, in Taft, Texas, to Jose O. and Eduarda (Esparza) Garcia. He was a lifelong resident of Sinton. Jose was a loving son, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Eduarda Garcia; and sister, Beatrice Amador.
Survivors include his wife, Tomasita Tovar of Sinton, Texas; sisters, Maria Puentes (Eulalio) of Taft, Texas, Irma Madero (Rodrigo Sr.) of Sinton, Texas, Andrea Salazar (Jose Refugio Sr.) of Sinton, Texas; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held Sunday, May 31, 2020, beginning at 3:00 p.m. A holy rosary was recited the same evening at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday, June 1, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Sinton. Burial followed in Eternal Rest Cemetery, Sinton.
A guestbook available online at resthavenfunerals.com.
