Jose Gonzales, 73, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, following a short illness.
He was a hard worker, a good provider to his family and was very well loved. He is survived by his loving family; his wife, Ninfa Gonzales of Texas City; his sons, Jose Gonzales Jr. of Beeville and Daniel Gonzales of Mathis; his daughters, Sylvia Gonzales and Erlinda Gonzales of Texas City and Janie Gonzales of Sinton; his brother, Frank Gonzales of Quinlan and his sisters, Margarita Mendoza, Mary Garcia, Diana Garcia, Yolanda Hernandez and Sally Gonzales of Garland and Ofelia Medina of Wylie; 18 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home Chapel in Sinton.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Glen Mullan as celebrant.
Interment to follow at Eternal Rest Cemetery.
