Jose Luis Navarro, 73, of Sinton, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
Mr. Navarro was born June 21, 1946, in Sinton to Juan R. and Ignacia (Espino) Navarro. He was a lifelong resident of Sinton where he was a local farmer for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his son, Joe Navarro Jr. of Syracuse, Indiana; daughters, Luisa Navarro, Patty Navarro, both of Bryan and Jackie (Herbert McClenton) Navarro of Hearne; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Ray Navarro of Edroy and his companion for several years, Lorena “Lori” Garcia of Sinton.
Visitation was held at 2 p.m Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Resthaven Funeral Home followed by a prayer service that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service was conducted at the funeral home, at 10 a.m Thursday, Aug. 29, to be followed by interment in Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Adam Cantu, Ray Charles Navarro, Matthew Navarro, Ramiro Navarro, Chris Navarro, Nicolas “Nick” Navarro and Darren Sanchez.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
