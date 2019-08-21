Jose M. Ramos, 76, of Sinton, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.
Mr. Ramos was born July 5, 1943, in Edroy to Francisco and Margarita (Pena) Ramos. He formerly worked as a welder, shipfitter and pipefitter. He was a life-long resident of Sinton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Margarita Ramos; sister, Senaida Gonzales; brothers, Francisco Ramos Jr. and Margarito Ramos.
Survivors include his wife, Margarita Ramos of Sinton; sons, Jose Luis Ramos of Odessa and Frank (Miriam) Ramos of Corpus Christi; daughter, Cynthia Lozano-(David) Ayer of Sinton; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Victor (Aurora) Ramos of St. Paul and Juan (Marcela) Ramos of Skidmore.
Visitation will be held at noon Thursday, Aug. 22, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary will be recited there that night at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Immaculate Conception Church in Taft. Burial will follow in Old San Patricio Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
