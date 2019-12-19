Jose P. Briseno Jr., 55, of Mathis, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
Mr. Briseno was born April 9, 1964, in Sinton to Juanita Chavez and Jose Briseno Sr.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Carmen Martinez, Connie Benavidez, Gloria Bustos and Sylvia De la Puente.
Survivors include two sisters, Elodia Rodas and Rachel Hernandez; a brother, Jesse Briseno, a daughter, Jolynn Hernandez; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. today (Thursday) at Dobie Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited there this evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Sacred Heart Church in Mathis followed by interment to Cenizo Hill.
Pallbearers will be Leroy Martinez, Rolando Garcia, Omar Martinez, Chris Ovalle, Adrian Rodas and Alejandro Garcia.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gustavo Ovalle, Alejandro Ovalle and Christian Garcia.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.