Jose Villarreal, 80, of Mathis, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Corpus Christi.
Mr. Villarral was born Nov. 19, 1939, in O’Donnell, Texas, to Hortencia Villarreal and Marcelino Garcia. He married Elodia and was a member of Primera Iglesia Bautista.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Anita Garcia; and brother, Marcelo Garcia, Sr..
Survivors include four daughters, Irene Medina, Nancy (Richard) Cuevas), Belinda (Willy Foster) Villarreal, Jessica (Emilio Gutierrez) Villarreal; two sons, Steven Villarreal and Michael (Stephanie) Villarreal; seven brothers, Guadalupe Garcia, George (Veronica) Garcia, David (Sandra) Garcia, Luis Garcia, Adan Garcia, Roberto Garcia, Esequiel (Jackie) Garcia; three sisters, Ester (Fred) Farias, Janie (John) Cahill, Dalia (Mark) Villarreal; 29 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Treviño Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 o’clock that evening. Visitation will resume at the funeral home from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, in Mathis, Texas with Pastor Marcelo Garcia, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Descanso Eterno #2.
Pallbearers will be Rico Medina, Ruben Peralta, Marcos Villarreal, Jeremiah Jae Guerrero and Steven Jacob Villarreal and Jose Ramos.
Treviño Funeral Home
