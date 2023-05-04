Joseph D. Travers: March 2, 1953 - April 30, 2023: Joseph Douglas “Jay” Travers, 70, passed away on April 30, 2023, after an extended illness.
Jay was the husband of Elaine Gail (Maley) Travers, daughter of Arlan W. Maley and Dorothea “Dottie” Maley of Sinton, both deceased. Elaine grew up in Sinton and met Jay when they were both attending Texas Tech University in Lubbock.
Jay and Elaine were married for over 43 years and lived in the north Texas area for 38 years before retiring to Kerrville. They had no children, but Jay was very fond of all his nieces and nephews.
A funeral will take place on Friday, May 5, at 10:00 a.m. at Mission Park South Funeral Chapel in San Antonio. Memorials can be made to the Animal Welfare Society of Kerr County, or to a charity of your choice.