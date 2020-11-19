Joseph Daniel Escamilla, age 42, passed away November 10, 2020. He was born on March 8, 1978 to Gaudelio and Diana Escamilla in San Diego, Texas, and was raised in Mathis, Texas.
Joseph married his wife, Gabrielle Escamilla, of 14 years on October 30, 2005. He was employed by Brand Safway, and took great pride in his work. Joseph was a loving father, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He enjoyed fishing, cooking outdoors and spending time with family. He will always be remembered for his serious nature, observant disposition, amazing chicken wings, devotion to his job and his love for his family.
Joseph was preceded in death by his mother, Diana Escamilla and father, Gaudelio Escamilla. Joey is survived by his children, Justyne Escamilla, Mia Thomas, Ashton Escamilla, Aiden Escamilla and Liam Thomas; his siblings, Diana Escamilla, Rose Escamilla, Rebecca Escamilla, Gaudelio (Jr) Escamilla, Theresa Escamilla and Jessie Coronado. Joseph left behind many friends that will always consider him a brother.
Services were provided by Seaside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, Corpus Christi.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.