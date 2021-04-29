Joseph Stanley Chavez, 57, originally from Sinton, Texas, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021, in Houston, Texas, where he resided for the past 26 years. Stan Chavez was born in Sinton, Texas, to Estanislado (Tanis) and Audelia (Adele) Chavez on September 18, 1963. He married the love of his live, Marlyn Gonzalez, on August 18, 1990. He graduated from Sinton High School in 1982 and went on to further his education at Texas A & I in Kingsville.
A devoted father and family man, Stan never missed an opportunity to show love and support for his children, his wife, his siblings, and/or his nieces and nephews. Known for his jokes and constant desire to keep everyone around him smiling, he was a shining light in all of our lives. Giving back to the community when and where he could, Stan was a spiritual man and found happiness in volunteering at his local Catholic Church and teaching catechism classes to the congregation’s youths. Whether it be a warm handshake, a strong embrace, or simply a heartfelt grin, he brought warmth and good energy to all, and touched the lives of those who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his dear father, Tanis Chavez, on April 8, 1990, and his beloved mother, Adele Chavez, on April 26, 2001. Stan is survived by his wife and soulmate of 30 years, Marlyn Gonzalez-Chavez, their sons, Joseph Matthew and Brian Andrew Chavez, their daughter, Amber Alyssa Chavez, his two sisters, Velma Chavez-Cortez and Vanessa Chavez, and his brother, Wayne Anthony (Tony) Chavez; all residing in Houston.
Pallbearers will be David Chavez, Christopher Gomez, Eloy Martinez, Ryan Cantu, Ricardo Amador Jr., and Jonathan Amador. Childhood best friend, Mayor Edward Adams, served as an honorary pallbearer. The wake and visitation will be on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, and a rosary commencing at 7 PM. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home