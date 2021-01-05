Josephine Picha was called to be with the Lord on December 27, 2020.
She was born September 7, 1928, to Joseph Drozd and Millie (Bollom) Drozd. Her mother passed away when she was seven, Joseph Drozd later remarried Rosealie Havaran.
She attended school in Gregory through the 11th grade. On October 26, 1947, she married Eugene J. Picha at Holy Family Catholic Church in Taft.
Eugene and Josephine were blessed with two daughters, Genevieve in 1949 and Patricia in 1961. They were involved in farming in the Sodville area where they lived. Josephine was involved in The Altar Society at Holy Family, Room Mom at her daughters’ schools and KJZT Family Life.
She loved sewing, cooking, gardening, canning, baking kolaches and strudels. She helped her husband with farming and caring for her two daughters.
Josephine is survived by her two daughters, Genevieve (Bob) Malott and Patricia (Douglas) Hayek. She loved her five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family requests donations in lieu of flowers be made to Holy Family Catholic Church in Taft or a charity of ones choice in her name.
Our family would like to thank MaryLou Stansel, Vivian Galvan, Esmeralda Garza Gutierrez and Denee Helmes for her care.
Visitation was held from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Limbaugh Funeral Home. The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Taft. Burial followed in Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home, Portland.
