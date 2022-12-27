Joy Toepfer, born Feb. 26, 1928, left us to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 19 with her granddaughter Tiffany Celaya by her side. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She and her smiles will be missed by all who knew her. She loved her family and her church family so much.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the North Bay Church of Christ, 1501 Denver, Portland, Texas.
Special thanks to Harbor Hospice in Portland for the loving care. Joy is survived by one daughter, Joy Maxine (Jim) Teet of NM and two sons, Steven (Emily) Toepfer of Baton Rouge, LA and William (Nancy) Toepfer of Portland, TX.
