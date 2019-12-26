Juan C. Gonzalez, 83, of Mathis, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
Mr. Gonzalez was born May 23, 1936, in Mesquite Ranch to Tiburcio and Guadalupe (Castro) Gonzalez.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dora Canales and Julia Villarreal; and brothers, Valerio Gonzalez and Antonio Gonzalez.
Survivors include his wife, Estephana R. Gonzalez; daughters, Elida (Juan) Lerma, Mary (Hector) Zapata, Teresa G. (Enrique) Soto and Janie G. (Jesus) Munoz; sons, Juan Jose (Josie) Gonzalez and Jesse (Becky) Gonzalez; sisters, Maria Benitez, Cruz Rodriguez and Angie Sierra; brothers, Valdemar Gonzalez and Jesus Gonzalez; 19 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Dobie Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Sacred Heart Church followed by interment to Cenizo Hill.
Pallbearers are Adam Gonzalez, Rodolfo Rodriguez Jr., Hector Zapata Jr., Jesse P. Munoz Jr., Jesse Gonzalez Jr. and Andrew Vasquez.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
