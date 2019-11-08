Juan Martinez, 70, of Edroy, died Tuesday. Nov. 7, 2019.
Mr. Martinez was born Sept. 26, 1949, in Edroy to Malaquias and Felicita Martinez.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Luz Martinez.
Survivors include his sons, Juan J. Martinez of Edroy and David M. Martinez of Hidalgo; daughter, Sylvia M. Castro of Corpus Christi; mother, Felicita “Faye” Martinez of Edroy; brothers, Alfredo Martinez of Odem and Antonio Martinez, Jose Luis Martinez and Arturo Martinez, all of Edroy; sisters, Virginia Montoya of Sinton, Ernestina Cruz of Michigan, Maria Elena Araiza of Corpus Christi and Olga Lydia Kiefer of Odem; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from noon to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Edroy with Father Isaias Estepa as celebrant. Interment to follow at Edroy Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
