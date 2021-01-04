Juan Olmeda Morin Jr., 74, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
Juan was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He had been employed at Corpus Christi Army Depot for 32 years until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lori; his parents, Juan and Guadalupe Morin and his brothers, Ruben, Steve and Lupio.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Emma Morin of Edroy; his sons, Juan (Aurora) Morin III of Edroy, Edward (Jennifer) Morin and Michael (Erika) Morin of Corpus Christi; his brothers, Fred (Lydia) Morin and Hector (Sylvia) Morin of Edroy, Arnulfo (Becky) Morin of Robstown and Carlos (Aurora) Morin of Odem; his sisters, Elva (Joe) Garcia of Odem, Enedina Morin of Sinton, Ellie Morin of Taft and Elvira (Pablo) Garza of Houston; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A rosary was recited at 7 p.m. Friday, January 1, 2021, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Edroy with Father Isaias Estepa as celebrant.
Interment followed at Edroy Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the directions of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
