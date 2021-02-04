Juan R. Villarreal was born on October 30, 1973, in Galveston, Texas.
He left this world suddenly on January 27, 2021, at the age of 47, at John Sealy Hospital in Galveston.
Juan had a heart of gold always willing to give a helping hand he worked many years as a scaffolder in Houston and West Texas .
Juan leaves behind his children, Juan (Sophia) Villarreal, of Mathis,Erika Jacabo, Graciela Villarreal and Rafael Villarreal, all of Houston; grandchildren, Avianna Villarreal and Jordan Villarreal; sisters, Esmeralda Rodriguez of Mathis, Alexandra (Daniel) Velado of Minnesota and Kassandra Baldwin of Odessa; his father, Albert Baldwin; his uncle, Hector Baldwin (who raised Juan as his son); aunt, Elizabeth Rodriguez of Premont; uncle, Steven Rodriguez of Corpus Christi and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, San Juanita Villarreal; maternal grandmother, Eloisa Figueroa; maternal grandfather, Damian T. Villarreal; and his brothers, Jesse James Martinez and Ruben Villarreal.
A memorial service will be conducted at The American Legion Hall, 500 S. Aransas Street, Mathis, Texas, Saturday February 13, 2021, at noon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.