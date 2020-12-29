Juana Maria Arispe DeLeon passed away peacefully with family by her side on December 24, 2020. She was 68 years old.
She was born in Pharr, Texas, on September 20, 1952. Juana also known as Janie grew up in the Valley before moving to Mathis, Texas, in the early 80’s. Janie was a caretaker and a homemaker throughout her years. She was loved by many and was a beautiful woman who loved her life simple and with content.
Janie was preceded in death by her parents, Anselma Arispe and Ramon Arispe and her husband, Ysidro P. DeLeon.
She is survived by her children, Sara J. DeLeon (Javier), Angelica Maldonado-DeLeon (Misty), James B. DeLeon and Hubert DeLeon (Amberly) and 10 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Trevino Funeral Home in Beeville, Texas, on Thursday December 31, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Trevino Funeral Home in Beeville, Texas.
