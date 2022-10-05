ODEM - With sad hearts we announce the passing of Juanita “Janie” Lira Gomez, She went to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, October 2, 2022. She was 75 years old.
Nene, Mom, Grammy was a lifelong resident of Odem, TX and wore Odem Owl blue and gold with pride any chance she had. She possessed an immeasurable capacity to love people. She will forever be remembered for her favorite way to express that love, food. If she met you, she loved and cared for you deeply, prayed for you always and probably fed you a time or two. What she cherished most in life was her family and her grandkids; they were the stars in her eyes. She also took great pride in carrying the title of Tia. Her favorite thing to do was attend mass and spend time with her friends, who she loved dearly. Janie was the embodiment of faith, strength and courage and she will be missed by all. Rest in peace, dear angel.
Janie is preceded in death by her husband, Florencio Gomez Jr.; son, David Gomez; her parents, Gabriel and Catarina Lira; and her brothers, Angel Lira and Gabriel “Canti” Lira III.
She is survived by her son, Gabriel (Priscilla) Gomez; daughters, Venessa (Anthony) Martinez and Barbara (Angela) Gomez; grandchildren, Catarina Martinez, Anthony (AJ) Martinez Jr., Julian Gomez and David Gomez; her brother, Armando (Otila) Lira; sisters, Rosa (Richard) Cisneros, Olivia (the late Ceasar) Aleman, Alicia Lira, Antonia (Willie) Gonzalez, Yolanda Lira, Evangelina (Rollie) Braddock and Lupe (Vivian) Pizana; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A visitation was held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home with the rosary being recited at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Odem. Funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Odem with Father Pete Elizardo as celebrant.
Interment will follow at San Pedro Cemetery in Odem.
Ritchea-Gonzales F.H. Inc., 120 S. McCall, Sinton, Texas 78387, 361-364-1311