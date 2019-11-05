Juanita Linda Ramos, 70, of Corpus Christi, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Mrs. Ramos was born Aug. 24, 1949, in Taft, to Gregorio and Oralia (Rios) Ramos. She worked as a sales clerk for Dillard’s Department Store. She was a devoted Guadalupana and Sacristan at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Corpus Christi.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Oralia Weigt; stepfather, Clarence Weigt; her father, Gregorio Ramos; and grandparents, Jesus and Manuela Rios.
Survivors include a son, Humberto R. (Lisa) Cruz Jr. of Corpus Christi; a daughter, Melissa (Ramiro) Banda of Corpus Christi; grandchildren, Cambryn James Cruz, Valerie Morales, Kasandra Rodarte, Kristina Alejandro, Ramiro Banda III, Roel Banda and Rowdy Banda; eight great-grandchildren; brother, George Ramos of Corpus Christi; and sisters, Amelia Guerra of Sinton, and Yolanda Alejos and Cathy Weigt, both of Corpus Christi.
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m.Thursday, Nov. 7, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Immaculate Conception Church in Taft with Father John McKenzie as celebrant. Burial will follow in Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.