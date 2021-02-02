Juanita M. Ramirez, 89, of Odem, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021. She was born on June 24,1931, to Pablo and Beatris Torres Moreno.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Juan Ramirez; her daughter, Paulita Avelar; her sons, Natividad Ramirez and Juan Ramirez Jr. and her grandson, Adrian John Ramirez.
She is survived by her daughters, Eva Hernandez of Edroy, Irene Ramirez and Lisa Del Bosque, both of Mathis; her brother, Pablo Moreno Jr. of San Antonio; her sister, Rosita Uresti of Chesterfield, Michigan; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
A rosary was recited at 7 p.m. Friday, January 29, 2021, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sinton with Father Yul Ibay as celebrant. Interment followed at Eternal Rest Cemetery in Sinton.
Arrangements and care were under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
