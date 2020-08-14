Juanita O’Dell Hernandez, age 84, of Mathis, Texas passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her residence.
Mrs. Hernandez was born March 28, 1936, in Pleasanton, Texas and was raised in Pleasanton and moved to Mathis in 1953. Mrs. Hernandez was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Cursillistas and was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sirilo G. Hernandez; daughter, Idalia Hernandez and son, Ricardo Hernandez.
Survivors include daughters, Rose Mary (Esteban) Gutierrez of Houston, Texas, Idalia (Louis) Hinojosa of Mathis, Texas, Hermalinda (Jose) Montoya of Pearland, Texas, Sylvia (David) Hernandez of Austin, Texas, Consuelo (Martin) Ibarra of Alvin, Texas and Esperanza Rosales of Georgetown, Texas; sons, Raymond (Estella) Hernandez of Mathis, Texas, Gilberto (Elva) Hernandez of Beeville, Texas, Rudy (Rosalinda) Hernandez of Portland, Texas and Rosario Hernandez of Mathis, Texas; 36 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Rosary will be recited on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mathis, Texas.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Father Rev. Peter Thenan officiating. Burial to follow at Descanso Eterno # 2
Pallbearers will be Joseph Hernandez, Guadalupe Ramirez III, Devin Wayde Cortez, Gilbert Sirilo Hernandez, Emilio Gutierrez and Isaac Guevara.
Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Montoya, Julius Hernandez, Eddie Gutierrez, Oscar Lee Hernandez, Oscar Lee Flores and Rosario Hernandez.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.