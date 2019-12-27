Julia A. Lopez, 84, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, with her family at her side.
Mrs. Lopez was born Jan. 28, 1935, in La Rosita to Manuel and Dolores (Casas) Alaniz. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony I. Lopez, in 1996; her parents, Manuel and Dolores Alaniz; sisters, Emma Olivera, Blasa Ramon and Vicky Cortez; and brothers, Ralph and Joe Alaniz.
Survivors include five sons, Jose A. Torres (Celia G.) of Sinton, Tony (Carolyn) Lopez of South Carolina, Steve Lopez and Armando Lopez, both of San Antonio, and Fernando (Martha) Lopez of Portland; three daughters, Hope Salinas of Corpus Christi, Blanca Monsibias (Jesse) of Sinton and Lisa Lopez of Beeville; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Elias (Elvira) Alaniz and Joe Manuel (Elva) Alaniz, both of Corpus Christi.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel in Sinton.
The funeral service will follow there at 2 o’clock that afternoon. Interment will be held at a later date in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio.
A guestbook is available online at www.resthavenfuneral.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.