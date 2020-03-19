Julian Barrientez Sr., 99, of Mathis, died Monday, March 16, 2020.
Mr. Barrientez was born Jan. 23, 1921, in Orange Grove to Mariano Barrientez and Jacinta Padilla Barrientez.
He was preceded by his parents; sisters, Margarita, Micaela, Narcisa and Rosa; brothers, Jose, Lalo, Cruz, Severo, Ernesto, Simon and Domingo Barrientez; a son, Alberto Barrientez; and a grandson, Rene Barrientez.
Survivors include two daughters, Amalia (Ruben) Nerios and Rosario Torres; four sons, Julian Barrientez Jr., Jesus (Terry) Barrientez Sr., Luciano Barrientez Sr. and Alejandro (Fela) Barrientez; a sister, Martina Vicente; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Dobie Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
Interment will be at Descanso Eterno II on Friday, March 20.
Pallbearers are Alberto Barrientez, Arnulfo Torres Jr., Ernesto Torres, Rogelio Barrientez, Jesus Barrientez Jr., Augustine Barrientez and Luciano Barrientez III.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.