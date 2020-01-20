Julian Gonzales Jr., 46, of Mathis, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
Mr. Gonzales was born Sept. 6, 1973, in Sinton to Gloria Hernandez and Julian Gonzales Sr.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Seferino and Rosa Hernandez and Raul and Elida Gonzales.
Survivors include his mother, Gloria Hernandez; his father, Julian Gonzales Sr.; sisters, Rosa Bernal, Dolores Acosta and Monica Torres; brothers, Alejandro Hernandez, Raul Gonzales, Jose Gonzales and Jesse Gonzales; and aunts, uncles, nieces.
Viewing was held at noon Sunday, Jan. 19, at Dobie Funeral Home with a rosary recited there at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Sacred Heart Church in Mathis. Interment followed at Descanso Eterno II.
Pallbearers were Alejandro Hernandez, Carlos Oliva Jr. Luis Hernandez, Raul Gonzales, Jose Gonzales and Jesse Gonzales.
Honorary pallbearers were Aaron Vasquez and Sammy Gutierrez Jr.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.